Day in Kherson region: Russia continues to shell populated areas, damaging homes and infrastructure and injuring 14 people. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops attacked settlements in Kherson and Beryslav districts. At least 13 objects were damaged, including residential buildings, a hospital, an educational institution and outbuildings.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

In the morning, a 59-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were injured in Beryslav as a result of a drone drop. Both had mine-blast injuries and contusions, but refused to be hospitalised.

Later, a 63-year-old woman was injured as a result of another UAV drop. She sustained a contusion, blast injury and shrapnel wound to her back. Three local residents tried to take the woman to hospital in a car. On the way out of the city, the vehicle hit a Russian mine and overturned. The victim's 64-year-old husband was injured. He has a broken collarbone and a gunshot wound to the back. The driver and another passenger were not injured. A police evacuation team took the wounded out of the danger zone and brought them to a stabilisation point, where they were handed over to medics.

The Russian army shelled Bilozerka with artillery. A 61-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman were wounded. They both suffered mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, concussion, and shrapnel wounds to the back. Four private houses were damaged. The Russian military also attacked a private household with a strike drone, damaging a summer kitchen and causing a fire.

Four residents of the village who had come under enemy fire in the previous days needed medical care. Doctors diagnosed mine-blast injuries, contusions and concussions.

Mykilske also came under shelling. An 81-year-old woman was injured. She sustained contusion, mine-blast and craniocerebral injuries, and a shrapnel wound to her leg.

In Virivka, the occupiers attacked a school with strike drones, which had already been damaged by previous shelling.

In Shevchenkivka, the Russian military attacked a warehouse with an FPV drone where grain was stored. The sneak attack caused a fire and destroyed approximately 70 tonnes of wheat.

In Kreshchenivka, the occupying army hit a private house with an FPV drone, which was damaged.

In the afternoon, in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, the Russian military dropped explosive devices from a drone on the territory of a hospital. Three employees who were outside at the time of the attack were injured. A 49-year-old woman and men aged 45 and 67 sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to various parts of their bodies. One of the hospital buildings was damaged.

At night, the Russian army shelled the Korabelnyi district. Two apartment blocks and a private house, an educational institution were damaged, and a fire broke out in an outbuilding.

Read more: Day in Donetsk region: 5 people killed and 17 wounded in enemy strikes, houses and administrative buildings damaged. PHOTOS



























