Putin ought to stop. I am disappointed in him – Trump

US President Donald Trump suggested that Turkey’s leader could act as a mediator between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to help resolve the Russia-Ukraine war.

He said this during a meeting with President Recep Erdogan at the White House, Censor.NET reported.

"Erdogan is very respected by both of them ( Putin and Zelenskyy -ed.). Everyone respects Erdogan. I do. I think he could have a big influence (on the war in Ukraine - ed.) if he wanted to. Right now, he's very neutral," Trump said.

The White House chief recalled Russia’s failed attempts to seize Ukrainian territory.

Trump once again voiced his disappointment with Putin and recalled his description of Russia as a "paper tiger."

"I am very disappointed in Putin and he's been fighting hard. He's been fighting long and they lost millions.They lost

like a million soldiers. And you know they with all of the heavy bombardment [of Ukraine] over the last two weeks, they've gained almost no land. Think of that. They've gained almost no land. And I'm not going to ever call anybody a "paper tiger", but Russia spent millions and millions of dollars in bombs, missiles, ammunition, and lives. Their lives. They've gained virtually no land," the American politician stressed.

Trump reiterated that Russia’s economy is struggling due to the ongoing war in Ukraine:

"It's such a waste of human lives, so he must stop. Putin must stop."

The US president also said he would like Turkey "to stop buying any oil from Russia while it continues its aggressive actions against Ukraine."

