No power or gas cuts in frontline regions over unpaid bills – Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has instructed relevant agencies to prepare action plans for a stable heating season, taking into account the challenges in each frontline region, Censor.NET reports.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko emphasized that electricity and gas supplies must remain uninterrupted, and disconnections over unpaid bills are unacceptable during martial law.

Read more: During heating season, Russia carried out 9 massive attacks on Ukrainian energy - Ministry of Energy

"Relevant agencies have been tasked with preparing action plans to ensure a stable heating season, considering the challenges in each frontline region," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram.

She added that the goal is to guarantee the stable operation of energy infrastructure in winter and secure light and heat for people regardless of Russian attacks.

Earlier, Ukrenergo stressed that Ukraine will be able to get through the heating season without electricity consumption limits, provided Russia does not carry out massive strikes on the power system.

Read more: Russia carried out 9 massive attacks on Ukrainian energy system during heating season - Shmyhal