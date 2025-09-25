Ukraine ready to cooperate with Philippines in defense technologies – Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held a meeting in New York with Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teresa Lazaro.

According to Censor.NET, Sybiha wrote about this on social network X.

"Grateful to the Philippines for its unwavering support for Ukrainian sovereignty, territorial integrity, and commitment to peace. We are interested in deepening political, economic, and security cooperation for our shared future. We agreed to hold political consultations until the end of this year. We noted the importance of Ukraine establishing its embassy in Manila," the minister noted.

Sybiha stressed that Ukraine is ready to cooperate with the Philippines in the field of advanced defense technologies.

The minister also congratulated the Philippines on assuming the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2026 and confirmed Ukraine’s interest in active participation in ASEAN events as well as in expanding trade.

"We also agreed to cooperate within international organizations," the foreign minister added.

