Finland to allocate additional €3 billion for defense due to threats from Russia

Despite the initial objections of the Finnish Ministry of Finance, the arguments of Defense Minister Antti Häkkinen convinced the government.

This is reported by Yle, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the minister stressed that the proposed cuts could jeopardize national security, as they would delay the implementation of key projects and the development of land defense capabilities in the 2030s.

Häkkinen justified the need for a rapid increase in defense spending by the threat from Russia. According to him, Finland must be prepared for the possibility that Russia could move troops to the Finnish border after the war in Ukraine ends.

Earlier, Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that Russia is unlikely to carry out a drone attack on Finland, as it did in Poland.