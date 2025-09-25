First Lady Zelenska and Melania Trump discussed protection of Ukrainian children. PHOTO

First Ladies of Ukraine Olena Zelenska and US First Lady Melania Trump held a bilateral meeting, during which they discussed, among other things, the protection of Ukrainian children and their childhood.

Zelenska reported this on social media.

Zelenska thanked Melania Trump for her support of Ukraine and attention to children who have been victims of the Russian war against Ukraine.

In particular, for the letter the US first lady wrote to Russian President Vladimir Putin calling for peace for children.

"I deeply appreciate that her heart is open to this issue, as well as to the well-being of children worldwide," wrote Ukraine’s First Lady.

Zelenska also thanked Melania Trump for the meeting and expressed hope for further cooperation to protect children.

"I never tire of repeating that I strongly believe in the power of soft force — in humanity, compassion, and the ability to change reality for the better. I am confident that through joint efforts we can help all children in need. I am sincerely grateful to Melania Trump for today’s meeting and I hope for continued cooperation to protect the most precious thing in the world, our children. For today, their protection is not just a common cause but a shared responsibility for our future," she added.

