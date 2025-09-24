Olena Zelenska met with Melania Trump in New York on September 23 – Presidential Office

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska met with U.S. First Lady Melania Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday, September 23.

Presidential spokesman Serhii Nykyforov confirmed this in comments to RBC-Ukraine and Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The bilateral meeting of the First Ladies of Ukraine and the United States took place yesterday. Olena Zelenska’s team will provide communication with details," he said.

Zelenska also attended events on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly session that focused on mental health.

Earlier, Mark Beckman, senior adviser to the U.S. First Lady, told The New York Post that Melania Trump had not held any official meetings with Olena Zelenska, despite the Ukrainian First Lady making several such requests.