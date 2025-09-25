Unmanned Systems Forces strike three gas distribution stations in occupied Luhansk region – Madyar. PHOTOS

On the night of September 25, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck three gas distribution stations in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region.

According to Censor.NET, the Shchastia, Sievierodonetsk, and Novopskov gas distribution stations were hit.

Read more: Explosions in Tuapse: Russian port attacked by naval drones

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, specified that the operation was carried out by the "Birds" (UAVs - ed.) of the 14th Regiment: "The September 25, 2025 voyage was conducted by the Birds of the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces."

According to him, the Shchastia station supplied gas to the Luhansk thermal power plant, which was forced to switch to coal after the strike. The Sievierodonetsk station is critically important for the chemical industry, particularly for the Azot plant.

In addition, Madyar hinted at "related events" in Russia’s Krasnodar region.

More news in the Telegram channel Censor.NET!