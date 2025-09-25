High Anti-Corruption Court sets UAH 5 million bail for judge suspected of illicit enrichment of UAH 16 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted a motion by NABU detectives, endorsed by an SAPO prosecutor, and imposed bail of UAH 5 million as a pretrial measure on a Kyiv judge suspected of illicit enrichment and filing false asset declarations.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

The court also imposed procedural obligations on the suspect, including appearing before investigators, prosecutors, and the court upon first request; not leaving Kyiv and Kyiv region without permission; and reporting any change of residence or employment.

As previously reported by the Anti-Corruption Action Center, the case concerns judge Liudmyla Kropyvna of the Northern Appellate Commercial Court. In late 2021, Kropyvna purchased two land plots and a house in Koncha-Zaspa, the value of which exceeded her lawful income by more than 16 million hryvnias.

