UAH 20 million bail posted for former Khmelnytskyi MSEC head Tetiana Krupa – SAPO

On 11 September, bail in the full amount of UAH 20 million was posted for former head of the Khmelnytskyi regional medical-social expert commission (MSEС) Tetiana Krupa.

This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), Censor.NET writes.

While prosecutors did not name the suspect, case materials indicate it concerns Tetiana Krupa.

SAPO specified that following the HACC decision of 4 September, Krupa surrendered her passports for foreign travel and other documents allowing her to leave the country, is wearing an electronic bracelet, and is complying with all procedural obligations imposed on her.

"As of 11 September 2025, the defense has provided SAPO with documents confirming payment in full of the bail for the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK and former deputy of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council, as well as the person’s compliance with all court-imposed procedural duties," SAPO added.

Tetiana Krupa`s case

As a reminder, on October 5, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that the head of the MSEC in the Khmelnytskyi region, Krupa, was found to have $6 million in cash during searches. Suspilne noted that it was Tetiana Krupa, who is a member of the "Servant of the People" party in the Khmelnytskyi Regional Council. Tetiana Krupa has been working as the Chief Doctor of the Regional Forensic Medical Examination Commission since 2008.

It was also reported that the head of the Khmelnytskyi regional centre of the MSEC was detained and notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment.

Currently, the SBI is studying the lists found in the office of the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Krupa. They contain names and fictitious diagnoses.

On Monday, 7 October, the Pecherskyi District Court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional MSEC, Tetiana Krupa.

On 10 October, Oleksandr Krupa, the son of Tetiana Krupa, resigned at his own request from the post of head of the Pension Fund in Khmelnytskyi region.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has announced that it will conduct a second full check of the declaration of Tetiana Krupa, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Centre for Medical and Social Expertise.

On 16 October, the Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov, published information that 49 prosecutors of the Khmelnytskyi region, headed by the regional prosecutor Oliinik, had received disability by "covering up" the corruption scheme of the servant of the people Krupa in the MSEC and the Pension Fund. In particular, the journalist provided a list of the names of all prosecutors and described the criminal scheme used.

A list of 30 heads of regional prosecutor's offices who receive the highest pensions has also been published.

Following the scandal, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, which resulted in the resignation of Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin and the approval of a plan to reform the MSEC.

On 9 December 2024, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court dismissed the appeal of the defense lawyers of Tetiana Krupa, the former head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEK. Her preventive measure was extended.

On 24 February 2025, Tetiana Krupa, an official suspected of illegal enrichment, was dismissed from her post as head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Medical Examination Commission.

On March 20, 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) extended Tetiana Krupa’s preventive measure in the form of detention for 60 days (until May 18, 2025, inclusive). As an alternative, bail was set at 230 million hryvnias.

On March 31, the Court of Appeal reduced the bail for Krupa, former head of the Khmelnytskyi Medical and Social Expert Commission (MSEC), to 130 million hryvnias.

In July 2025, HACC further extended Krupa’s detention until September 7, while reducing the bail alternative from 112 million to 56 million hryvnias.

