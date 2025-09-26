Trump signed executive order on sale of TikTok to American investors

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to expedite the sale of TikTok's US assets to a consortium of predominantly American investors.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"I had a very good conversation with Chinese President Xi... We talked about TikTok, and he expressed his approval (of the deal with the consortium of investors – Ed.)," Trump said.

The deal involves the creation of an American version of the popular video app, which will be owned by the president's wealthiest supporters. This will allow TikTok to remain online in the US after the passage of a law requiring its owner, Chinese tech giant ByteDance, to sell the app or ban it nationwide.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the American segment of TikTok could be acquired by new owners. He did not disclose any details, but noted that it was a "group of very wealthy people."