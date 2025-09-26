2 755 15
IAEA Director General Grossi arrived in Moscow and met with Putin
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi met with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.
Grossi wrote about this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.
"Timely and important exchange with Russia’s President Putin on nuclear energy, non-proliferation, and nuclear safety and security challenges.
Grateful for the support to the impartial and professional work," said the head of the IAEA.
