News Trump statements
Trump on Russia: Their economy is going to hell, and they’re bombing everything in sight

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said that the Russian economy is "going to hell" while the Russian army continues to bomb Ukrainian cities.

His words were reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"I am very unhappy with what Russia is doing and what President Putin is doing, I don't like it at all," the US president said.

Trump stressed that the Russians are "killing people for no reason" and that things are going very badly for Russia, given that they have put everything on the line.

"Their economy is going to hell, and they are bombing everything in sight," he added.

