Drones attacked Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai. VIDEO
On the night of Friday, 26 September, a fire broke out at the Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai after a drone attack.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian telegram channels.
The attack was confirmed by the Krasnodar Krai Operational Headquarters.
The Russians claim that the fire was allegedly caused by "the fall of UAV fragments".
"The fragments of a drone fell on one of the installations. There were no casualties. There was a fire on an area of 30 square metres, which has already been extinguished. Operational and special services are working at the scene," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password