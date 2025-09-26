Drones attacked Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai. VIDEO

On the night of Friday, 26 September, a fire broke out at the Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai after a drone attack.

According to Russian telegram channels.

The attack was confirmed by the Krasnodar Krai Operational Headquarters.

The Russians claim that the fire was allegedly caused by "the fall of UAV fragments".

"The fragments of a drone fell on one of the installations. There were no casualties. There was a fire on an area of 30 square metres, which has already been extinguished. Operational and special services are working at the scene," the statement said.

