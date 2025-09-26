Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has stated that his country cannot abandon Russian energy supplies because there are no alternatives to the existing pipelines.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Index.

Orbán noted that discussions about abandoning Russian supplies are "meaningless." According to him, transporting energy resources by water is unprofitable, and the pipelines built during the Soviet era have no real substitutes.

He referred to an IMF report stating that if Hungary abandoned Russian energy supplies, its GDP would fall by 4 percentage points. Orbán said that this would lead to higher utility prices and the bankruptcy of hundreds of thousands of families.

"We should act calmly, listen to everyone, and we will make a decision based on the interests of Hungarians," he said, adding that the US "is not obliged to accept Hungary's arguments, but the parties should listen to each other."

