Due to shelling in Odesa region, "Ukrzaliznytsia" canceled number of trains
On Friday, 26 September, a number of trains were cancelled in the Odesa region due to damage to the energy infrastructure caused by Russian shelling. This concerns suburban trains.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Ukrzaliznytsia".
The following trains have been cancelled:
- No. 6207 Rozdilna 1 – Odesa-Holovna;
- No. 6254 Odesa-Holovna – Podilsk;
- No. 6256 Odesa-Holovna – Vapniarka;
- No. 6255 Vapniarka – Odesa-Holovna will run on a modified route Vapniarka – Podilsk.
UZ also reported that two suburban trains, No. 6251 and No. 6253, running between Vapniarka and Odesa-Holovna Station, have been coupled into a single train and are running on the route with a reserve diesel locomotive. The first train is delayed by more than three and a half hours, and the second by more than two hours.
