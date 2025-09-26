Due to shelling in Odesa region, "Ukrzaliznytsia" canceled number of trains

On Friday, 26 September, a number of trains were cancelled in the Odesa region due to damage to the energy infrastructure caused by Russian shelling. This concerns suburban trains.

The following trains have been cancelled:

No. 6207 Rozdilna 1 – Odesa-Holovna;

No. 6254 Odesa-Holovna – Podilsk;

No. 6256 Odesa-Holovna – Vapniarka;

No. 6255 Vapniarka – Odesa-Holovna will run on a modified route Vapniarka – Podilsk.

UZ also reported that two suburban trains, No. 6251 and No. 6253, running between Vapniarka and Odesa-Holovna Station, have been coupled into a single train and are running on the route with a reserve diesel locomotive. The first train is delayed by more than three and a half hours, and the second by more than two hours.

