Kallas: Responsibility for helping Ukraine lies with US, not just Europe

Europe does not bear sole responsibility for helping Ukraine in the war with Russia - it is also shared by the United States.

This was stated by the EU's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas in a comment to Politico, Censor.NET reports.

Kallas emphasized that it was US President Donald Trump who promised to stop the fighting. "He promised to stop the killing. So it cannot be only on us," she said.

Her words came against the backdrop of attempts by Kyiv and its allies to understand the sharp change in Trump's rhetoric. In a publication in Truth Social, he stated that Ukraine is capable of fighting and returning all territories within their original borders with the support of the EU and NATO, which "can do with American weapons what they see fit."

Despite the more favorable tone towards Ukraine, some European officials warned that Trump could prepare the ground for a reduction in the US role. "NATO does not exist without the United States. America is the largest ally in NATO. So when it comes to what NATO should do, it also means what America should do," Kallas emphasized.

