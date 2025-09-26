Defence forces thwarted Russian offensive in Novopavlivka direction, - Syrskyi

For a decisive offensive on the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops lack the forces and means, and their marines are bogged down in the fighting in the Dobropillia direction.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

According to him, the enemy is trying to advance in the Novopavlivka direction, where the borders of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions converge. The Russians are using the "thousand cuts" tactic to demonstrate their presence and raise the flag in the captured settlement.

"The enemy was moving marine units from the Sumy direction to Novopavlivka to break through our defences and make a breakthrough either to Zaporizhzhia or Dnipropetrovsk region. However, we took active measures to thwart the enemy's attempted offensive in the Novopavlivka direction. All Russian marines are now bogged down in fighting in the Dobropillia sector," emphasised Syrskyi.

He added that all Russian marines are currently fighting in the Dobropillia direction, so there are not enough resources for further advancement.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Russia abandoned its offensive in Sumy region due to heavy losses