ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8942 visitors online
News Enemy losses The Russian offensive on the Sumy region
1 947 17

Zelensky: Russia abandoned its offensive in Sumy region due to heavy losses

Zelenskyy

Russian forces have abandoned their offensive in the Sumy direction due to heavy losses of personnel and equipment.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports citing a broadcast by Suspilne.

According to him, the Russian command had planned offensives in four directions: Sumy, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia.

"The Sumy operation failed, they suffered heavy losses, primarily in manpower. As of today, they have abandoned this axis and redeployed their assets and personnel to another direction. I believe they suffered even greater losses there, which we will report on, I think, within the next two days," Zelensky noted.

Read more: Zelenskyy on first aid packages to Ukraine purchased by NATO allies: There will be missiles for Patriot and HIMARS

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (7367) Sumska region (1449) offensive (139)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 