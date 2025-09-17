Zelensky: Russia abandoned its offensive in Sumy region due to heavy losses
Russian forces have abandoned their offensive in the Sumy direction due to heavy losses of personnel and equipment.
This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports citing a broadcast by Suspilne.
According to him, the Russian command had planned offensives in four directions: Sumy, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, and Zaporizhzhia.
"The Sumy operation failed, they suffered heavy losses, primarily in manpower. As of today, they have abandoned this axis and redeployed their assets and personnel to another direction. I believe they suffered even greater losses there, which we will report on, I think, within the next two days," Zelensky noted.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password