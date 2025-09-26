Occupiers shelled Kherson again: shell that "flew" into high-rise building took life of woman. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In the morning, the Russians attacked Kherson: first, the enemy attacked the city from the air, damaging the administrative building and about 70 houses.

Later, around 10 am, Russians shelled the central district of Kherson. An enemy shell "flew" into a multi-storey building, Censor.NET reports.

As a result of the enemy strike, apartments were smashed, and cars parked nearby were burned.

This hostile attack ended the life of a 74-year-old woman who was on the street. Two other residents of Kherson were injured in their homes. An ambulance crew treated a 55-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman at the scene who suffered contusions, blast, and closed head injuries.















See also: Occupants attack Kherson with artillery: a bus is destroyed and three people are wounded. VIDEO