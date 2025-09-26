Occupiers fired artillery at Kherson: bus destroyed, 3 people wounded. VIDEO

At around 08:30 a.m., Russian troops fired artillery at the central part of Kherson. One of the enemy's strikes hit a minibus taxi. The vehicle was destroyed as a result of the "arrival".

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

A 48-year-old woman was also injured. She suffered burns to her face, contusion, blast and closed head injuries. An ambulance crew took the victim to hospital in moderate condition. Later, two more people, a man and a woman, came to the hospital. Both of them had contusions, blast injuries and burns on their faces.

Over the last day, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Dniprovske, Yantarne, Veletenske, Kizomys, Berehove, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Sofiivka, Poniativka, Mykilske, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Tomaryne, Novoraisk, Chervonyi Maiak, Kostyrka, Osokorivka, Dudchany, Mykhailivka, Lvove, Odradokamianka, Kozatske and the city of Kherson were under enemy drone terror, air strikes and artillery fire.

Russian troops shelled critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, they damaged a multi-storey building and 8 private houses. As a result of Russian aggression, 2 people were killed and 8 others were injured.

Read more: Russia launched series of air strikes on Kherson: about dozen aerial bombs had "arrived" in city (updated)