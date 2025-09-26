In less than two months, 85 important facilities in Russia have been hit - Syrskyi

Photo: Source

In just under two months, 85 important objects on enemy territory have been hit. Of these, 33 are military targets: bases, warehouses, arsenals, airfields, aircraft on parking lots. Another 52 are objects of the military-industrial complex: enterprises that manufacture weapons, ammunition, warheads, engines, rocket fuel, drones - everything that is used against us every day

This was said by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, at a meeting with journalists, Censor.NET reports.

"This is our strength, an effective program that has already proven its effectiveness. These are parts of the Forces of Unmanned Systems that carry out long-range fire strikes," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

According to him, the effectiveness of DeepStrike has been confirmed not only by the Ukrainian side, but also highly appreciated by partner countries: "You know the results. This is a fuel crisis on the territory of Russia, which directly affects the logistics and support of its army. The capabilities of the enemy's military-industrial complex have been significantly reduced - and we see this on the battlefield. This has forced the Russian fleet to hide at the base in Novorossiysk and go out only for a short time - for missile strikes - and then return to shelters. This has also forced the enemy to pull tactical aviation to considerable distances from the front line."

