Ukrainian Armed Forces helicopters shoot down up to 40% of enemy drones, - Syrskyi

Ukraine is expanding its fleet of combat helicopters, which are effectively used to combat enemy drones.

According to Censor.NET, citing LIGA.net, this was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.

He noted that, depending on weather conditions and the section of the front line, helicopters sometimes shoot down up to 40% of enemy drones. Because of this, efforts in this area are being intensified: helicopters are to be equipped with special surveillance systems — thermal imagers, infrared and other sensors for operation day and night in various weather conditions.

"That is why we are also scaling up this area. These helicopters need to be equipped with special systems that allow them to see the enemy – during the day, at night, in various weather conditions, in thermal imaging and infrared modes," said Syrskyi.

In addition to helicopters, they are working on the use of light aircraft with machine gun mounts and are considering the purchase of specialised light aircraft to combat drones. At the same time, electronic warfare capabilities are being strengthened — the task is to ensure three- to four-fold coverage of EW targets and expand the radar field by integrating all available means into a single system.

Syrskyi also spoke about automated control systems and the creation of interception lines: drones begin to be intercepted at the first line as soon as they cross the line of combat engagement.

