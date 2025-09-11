Ukrainian Mi-8 crew destroyed Russian-Iranian "Shahed". VIDEO

The crew of a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter has successfully destroyed a Russian-Iranian Shahed-136 kamikaze drone during a combat mission.

According to Censor.NET, the drone was detected in the airspace, after which the helicopter began to pursue it. The pilots performed manoeuvres to approach the target and opened fire from an onboard machine gun. After being hit, the Shahed burst into flames and began to fall.

The video of the moment the Russian-Iranian kamikaze drone was shot down was posted on social media.

See also Censor.NET: "Phoenix" in Donetsk region: more than 10 occupants eliminated, equipment scattered in different directions - fireworks on the battlefield. VIDEO