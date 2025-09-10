Phoenix in Donetsk region: more than 10 occupiers eliminated, equipment scattered in all directions — fireworks on battlefield. VIDEO
In the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions, operators of the State Border Guard Service’s "Phoenix" reconnaissance-strike complex continue carrying out combat missions.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows about ten precision munition drops by Ukrainian FPV drones. The strikes targeted enemy camouflaged positions and equipment.
As a result of the operation, an armored vehicle, a quad bike, a car, a ground robotic system, and more than ten Russian servicemen were destroyed. The Phoenix drones demonstrated accuracy and combat effectiveness, fragments of enemy equipment scattered in all directions, resembling fireworks on the battlefield.
