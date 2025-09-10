Ukrainian forces mine forest belt with occupiers and launch assault with drone support. VIDEO

The "Pentagon" strike UAV unit of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to successfully carry out missions to eliminate Russian troops in Sumy region.

According to Censor.NET, an enemy infantry group attempting to advance toward Ukrainian positions through a forest belt path was detected in time and attacked by Ukrainian UAV operators. Despite Russian efforts to employ electronic warfare systems, the drones struck targets, including enemy shelters, causing significant losses in manpower. Additional remote mining of enemy routes further slowed their advance and increased casualties.

The operation continued overnight, and by morning Ukrainian forces had successfully repelled another assault attempt, maintaining control over key sections of the front.

Watch more: One occupier killed, another crawls in trench after Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO