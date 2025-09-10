One occupier killed, another crawls in trench after Ukrainian drone strike. VIDEO
As a result of the attack by Ukrainian drones, one Russian serviceman was killed and another was wounded.
According to Censor.NET, operators of FPV strike drones discovered camouflaged occupiers' positions in a wooded area in the Zaporizhzhia sector. The published footage shows precise munition drops: one drone caught up with a Russian soldier in the bushes, where he was trying to hide, and another hit a dugout, forcing the wounded occupier to crawl in a trench.
Ukrainian forces continue to effectively use drones for targeted attacks on enemy fortifications and manpower.
