Russia attacks energy facilities in Chernihiv region: hits recorded
The enemy's attack on energy facilities in Chernihiv region is ongoing.
This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET informs.
Several key infrastructure facilities have already been hit, which could affect the stability of energy supply in the region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password