News Shelling of Chernihiv region
Russia attacks energy facilities in Chernihiv region: hits recorded

The Ministry of Energy reported that the energy system remains balanced.

The enemy's attack on energy facilities in Chernihiv region is ongoing.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, Censor.NET informs.

Several key infrastructure facilities have already been hit, which could affect the stability of energy supply in the region.

