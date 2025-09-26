Bodies of three dozen occupiers eliminated by National Guard soldiers of "Donbas" battalion in Chasiv Yar. VIDEO 18+
National Guardsmen from the "Donbas" battalion killed several assault groups totalling about 30 occupiers in Chasiv Yar.
According to Censor.NET, a video showing the bodies of the killed Russians was posted online.
"30 corpses of Russian stormtroopers in Chasiv Yar at once - the "Donbas" National Guard battalion destroyed several assault groups in a narrow area," the commentary to the video reads.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
