Destruction of an enemy assault group of six occupiers in Chasiv Yar. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 24th King Danylo Mechanised Brigade eliminated a group of six Russian attack aircraft.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldiers' successful combat work was posted on social media.

"Elimination of a group of 6 attack aircraft of the country of shit and vodka by UAV operators of the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade in the village of Chasiv Yar," the commentary to the video reads.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

