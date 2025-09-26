SOF destroy Iskander launcher and 5 loading vehicles, hit Pantsir-S1 – General Staff of AFU
Special Operations Forces troops destroyed an Iskander operational-tactical missile system of Russia’s 448th Missile Brigade in the Kursk region.
This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
The strike was carried out on 9 August.
The troops targeted hangars used by the 448th Missile Brigade, named after S. P. Nepobedimy, to secretly store Iskander missile systems at a former poultry farm in Russia’s Kursk region.
What was destroyed
- 5 transporter-loader vehicles of the 9T250 type;
- 1 Iskander operational-tactical missile system;
- a Pantsir-S1 air defense system covering the facility was hit;
- warehouses were destroyed and vehicles were damaged.
The attack was previously reported by the media.
