Ukrainian drones destroy six Iskander missile system vehicles in Russia’s Krasnodar region – Defence Express. PHOTOS

Ukrainian long-range drones have destroyed six vehicles belonging to a Russian Iskander tactical missile system.

Photos of the destroyed equipment were published by the Telegram channel Dossier Shpiona.





"They show a series of striking images of burned MZKT-7930 vehicles used in the Iskander complex. It was reported that the strike hit the Molkino training ground in Russia’s Krasnodar region, carried out by 14 drones in late August. Notably, in the nearby town of Goryachy Klyuch, the Russian army’s 1st Missile Brigade, which is equipped with the Iskander system, is stationed," the report said.

The Iskander complex includes not only launchers (9P78-1) but also transport-loading vehicles (9T250), command-and-staff vehicles, maintenance vehicles, launch preparation posts and life-support trucks, the latter mounted on KamAZ chassis.

The photos show six destroyed vehicles on MZKT-7930 chassis and one on a KamAZ chassis. At the time of publication, it remained unclear how many of the destroyed vehicles were launchers and how many were transport-loading units, especially since these are the first publicly available images of destroyed Iskander system vehicles, making comparisons difficult.

Observers from the CyberBorosno community noted that technical hatches, which differ between launchers and transport-loading vehicles, could help identify the destroyed equipment.

CyberBoroshno believes that only one launcher and five 9T250 transport and charging vehicles were destroyed. The launcher was located in a separate hangar. It should be added that the Russian forces apparently tried to put out the fire, as evidenced by the fire extinguishers and buckets, but failed.

