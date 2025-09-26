Russians launch attack drones on Ukraine – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of September 26, hostile attack drones were detected in Ukraine’s airspace.

Censor.NET reported this, citing Ukraine’s Air Force.

A UAV was spotted flying past Vilniansk toward Zaporizhzhia. Another drone flew over Malokaterynivka toward Nikopol, it was reported at 3:53 p.m.

Groups of attack drones launched from the Black Sea were heading toward southern Odesa region, it was reported at 3:59 p.m.

Groups of attack drones from the Black Sea were seen on the border of Mykolaiv and Odesa regions, moving north, it was reported at 4:58 p.m.

: A UAV was heading eastward toward Mykolaiv, it was reported at 5:11 p.m.

At 5:34 p.m., the Air Force reported:

A UAV from Mykolaiv region heading toward Odesa.

A drone over northern Sumy region, moving southwest.

A drone over southern Sumy region, moving southwest.

Drones over Chernihiv region (Koriukivka and Nizhyn districts), moving south.

At 6:18 p.m., the Air Force reported:

A drone over northern Sumy region, moving southwest.

A UAV in the northeastern part of Chernihiv region, moving southwest.

A UAV over southern Sumy region, moving southwest.

Drones over eastern and central Poltava region, moving southwest.

A UAV over Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region, heading west.

At 7:41 p.m., it was reported:

A UAV over northern Chernihiv region, moving southwest.

A drone over western Sumy region, heading toward Chernihiv region.

A UAV east of Sumy, moving southwest.

A drone over the northwestern part of Poltava region, moving southwest.

A UAV from Mykolaiv region heading toward Odesa.

Update on enemy drone movements

At 8:30 p.m., the Air Force reported:

A UAV from Kherson region heading toward Mykolaiv region.

A drone over the eastern part of Chernihiv region, moving south.

A UAV over the northwestern part of Chernihiv region, constantly changing its trajectory.

A drone over the western part of Sumy region, moving southwest.

A UAV over the northwestern part of Poltava region, moving southwest.

