Russians launch attack drones on Ukraine – Air Force (updated)
On the evening of September 26, hostile attack drones were detected in Ukraine’s airspace.
Censor.NET reported this, citing Ukraine’s Air Force.
A UAV was spotted flying past Vilniansk toward Zaporizhzhia. Another drone flew over Malokaterynivka toward Nikopol, it was reported at 3:53 p.m.
Groups of attack drones launched from the Black Sea were heading toward southern Odesa region, it was reported at 3:59 p.m.
Groups of attack drones from the Black Sea were seen on the border of Mykolaiv and Odesa regions, moving north, it was reported at 4:58 p.m.
: A UAV was heading eastward toward Mykolaiv, it was reported at 5:11 p.m.
At 5:34 p.m., the Air Force reported:
-
A UAV from Mykolaiv region heading toward Odesa.
-
A drone over northern Sumy region, moving southwest.
-
A drone over southern Sumy region, moving southwest.
-
Drones over Chernihiv region (Koriukivka and Nizhyn districts), moving south.
At 6:18 p.m., the Air Force reported:
-
A drone over northern Sumy region, moving southwest.
-
A UAV in the northeastern part of Chernihiv region, moving southwest.
-
A UAV over southern Sumy region, moving southwest.
-
Drones over eastern and central Poltava region, moving southwest.
-
A UAV over Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region, heading west.
At 7:41 p.m., it was reported:
- A UAV over northern Chernihiv region, moving southwest.
-
A drone over western Sumy region, heading toward Chernihiv region.
-
A UAV east of Sumy, moving southwest.
-
A drone over the northwestern part of Poltava region, moving southwest.
-
A UAV from Mykolaiv region heading toward Odesa.
Update on enemy drone movements
At 8:30 p.m., the Air Force reported:
- A UAV from Kherson region heading toward Mykolaiv region.
- A drone over the eastern part of Chernihiv region, moving south.
- A UAV over the northwestern part of Chernihiv region, constantly changing its trajectory.
- A drone over the western part of Sumy region, moving southwest.
- A UAV over the northwestern part of Poltava region, moving southwest.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password