Shooting of president of the local sambo federation Ponyrko in Kryvyi Rih. VIDEO

The president of the local sambo federation, Yevhen Ponyrko, was shot dead in Kryvyi Rih as he approached his home. There were two killers, and they are wanted.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the local edition "Svoi. Kryvyi Rih".

A video of the shooting of Ponyrko was also published.

According to the publication, 30 Russian-made shell casings were found at the scene, and 15 bullets hit Ponyrko. The gun could have been a trophy.

The wounded driver lost a lot of blood and is in the hospital. The police are considering several versions, including possible criminal proceedings.

On the evening of 26 September, in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro region, an unknown person fired shots at a local resident. Later, it became known that the president of the local sambo federation, Yevhen Ponyrko, had been killed.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET!