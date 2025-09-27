Russia is using war against Ukraine to test new methods - Chief of Latvian General Staff Pudans

The war in Ukraine demonstrates new methods of conducting modern combat operations, combining classical force with cyberattacks, disinformation, and the latest technologies, such as drones and electronic warfare.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to "We-Ukraine", this was stated by the Chief of the Defense Staff of Latvia, Major General Kaspars Pudans, during a meeting of the NATO Military Committee in Riga.

"Today, Europe is facing military actions that strike at the very core of our stability and the very principles on which NATO was founded. Russia's war against Ukraine has become a testing ground for modern warfare, where conventional force is combined with cyberattacks, disinformation, and new technologies such as drones and electronic warfare. But Ukraine is not only defending its sovereignty, it is defending trust in the international order. For us, supporting Ukraine is both a moral obligation and a strategic necessity. Russian aggression goes beyond the borders of Ukraine," he noted.

He added that Russia is now bent on undermining trust in societies and weakening the unity of NATO and the EU. To do this, it uses energy blackmail and economic coercion. It is also trying to change international norms in Europe, Africa, and beyond.

"Therefore, we must view Ukraine not as the ultimate target of this aggression, but as the vanguard of a struggle that encompasses regions and spheres," he emphasized.

See more: Drone fragment found on beach in Latvia. PHOTO