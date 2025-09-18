ENG
News Photo Drone on a beach in Latvia
Drone fragment found on beach in Latvia. PHOTO

Today, September 18, a drone fragment was discovered on the beach in Varve, Ventspils municipality, Latvia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Latvian police.

The area was cordoned off, and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

According to preliminary information, there is no danger at the site. It is assumed that the debris was washed ashore by the sea.

A Latvian National Armed Forces explosive ordnance disposal team has been dispatched to the location.

The photo released by the military, part of the drone with components can be seen, as well as letters and several digits on its tail.

It is also noted that the police currently have no further information regarding the drone.

