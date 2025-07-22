Latvia sends another 1,300 drones to Ukraine – Ministry of Defense. PHOTO
Latvia has delivered a batch of 1,300 drones to Ukraine.
This was announced by Defense Minister Andris Sprūds, according to Censor.NET.
"The next 1,300 drones produced in Latvia are already on their way to Ukraine. After this delivery, a total of 12,000 drones worth over €17 million will have been delivered to Ukrainians this year!" the statement reads.
