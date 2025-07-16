Patria armoured personnel carriers from Latvia will strengthen units of Third Army Corps of Armed Forces of Ukraine. PHOTO

Latvia has handed over a batch of six-wheeled Patria armoured personnel carriers to the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which will strengthen the units of the Third Army Corps.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the Land Forces.

The handover ceremony took place as part of the working visit of Latvian Prime Minister Eika Silini to Ukraine. She said that this was the first batch of armoured vehicles promised during her previous meeting with the President of Ukraine.

Read more: Latvia hands over batch of Patria armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, - Defense Ministry

The commander of the Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Andrii Biletskyi, said that the transferred combat vehicles would be used by one of the most effective assault units of the corps.

As a reminder, on 1 July, the Latvian government approved the provision of 42 Patria 6x6 armoured personnel carriers and other military equipment to Ukraine.