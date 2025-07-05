Latvia hands over batch of Patria armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, - Defense Ministry

Latvia has handed over a batch of Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers to the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of a new military aid package.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Defense.

As noted, during a visit to Latvia, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Valerii Churkin discussed with Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds the strengthening of the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Churkin thanked the Latvian government for the decision to transfer a batch of the latest Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. These armored vehicles began mass production in 2021 under a joint program of Finland, Estonia and Latvia.

Read more: It is important for Latvia and region that focus is not shifted from Ukraine, - Prime Minister Silina

"I am grateful to the people and government of Latvia for their comprehensive and unwavering support and a new military assistance package. The consistent and clear position of Latvia in supporting our struggle is very valuable and important for Ukraine," Churkin emphasized.

Without elaborating on the contents of the material and technical assistance package provided by Latvia, the Deputy Defense Minister said that in addition to the latest armored personnel carriers, it includes many other weapons and equipment that will enhance the capabilities of the Ukrainian army.

In addition, the Ukrainian delegation held a series of bilateral meetings with representatives of government agencies and leading arms manufacturers of the partner countries. They discussed further steps to deepen cooperation, technological exchange and strengthen defense capabilities.