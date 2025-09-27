Redrawing borders by force is unacceptable. There can be no peace without Ukraine’s participation - Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis

The Prime Minister of Greece stressed at the UN General Assembly the importance of an immediate ceasefire, preserving Ukraine's borders, and supporting Kyiv in the fight against Russian aggression.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated this at the general debate of the UN General Assembly in New York.

"We appreciate President Trump's efforts to achieve peace and reiterate: a genuine peace process cannot begin without an immediate ceasefire. And let's be frank: there can be no peace formula without Ukraine at the negotiating table, and redrawing borders by force cannot be accepted under any circumstances," the head of the Greek government emphasized.

He emphasized that Greece will continue to unconditionally support Ukraine in its confrontation with the Russian aggressor.

"The war in Ukraine is not just another regional conflict in Europe. It is a fight for freedom, democracy and dignity. Above all, it is the defense of a rules-based world order. We firmly and unconditionally support Ukraine in this fight and will continue to provide unwavering support to the Ukrainian people, who have the right to live in peace, security, and to determine their own future," the Prime Minister said.

Mitsotakis also stressed that the European Union must take greater responsibility for its own defense.

"Greece already allocates over 3% of GDP to defense and is ready to do more. With war returning to our continent, there is no other choice. We firmly believe that the time has come for joint European financing of critical defense projects, in particular in the field of anti-missile and anti-drone defense," he said.

