Russian troops attacked civilian car in Sumy region: man was killed, one was injured

On the afternoon of September 26, 2025, Russian troops attacked a civilian car in the village of Znob-Novgorod district in the Sumy region.

As noted, the Russian drone hit the windshield of the car.

"Unfortunately, a 59-year-old man died as a result of the hit," the report says.

According to the RMA, another man was injured, he was taken to the hospital, and doctors are providing assistance.

