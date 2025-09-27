Russian troops attacked civilian car in Sumy region: man was killed, one was injured
On the afternoon of September 26, 2025, Russian troops attacked a civilian car in the village of Znob-Novgorod district in the Sumy region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Sumy RMA.
As noted, the Russian drone hit the windshield of the car.
"Unfortunately, a 59-year-old man died as a result of the hit," the report says.
According to the RMA, another man was injured, he was taken to the hospital, and doctors are providing assistance.
