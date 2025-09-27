Peace for Ukraine may be "painful" - Hungarian Deputy Foreign Minister Magyar

Hungary's Deputy Foreign Minister Levente Magyar compared Ukraine's situation to Hungary's history after World War I. He noted that after the defeat, Budapest lost two-thirds of its territories, but decided to preserve at least a third of the country in order not to "commit collective suicide."

According to Censor.NET, citing Telex, he said this in front of students of the Paris Institute of Political Studies.

Magyar said that after the First World War, Hungary was on the side of the defeated, so it had two options: either to continue the war and "commit collective suicide" or to agree on peace terms, even if it meant losing two-thirds of its territory.

According to the Hungarian deputy foreign minister, the Hungarian authorities of the time made "the only reasonable, albeit tragic decision" to preserve at least a third of the country, "rather than sacrifice everything."

"Did it hurt? Of course it was painful. Now Ukraine would have to give up a fifth of its territories. I don't want to tell Ukraine what it should do, but in our experience, peace is sometimes painful. The only question is what is more important: to preserve the viability of the country or to hold on to a few thousand square kilometers," he said, adding that because of the risk of conflict expansion and escalation, "peace is needed at all costs."