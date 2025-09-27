Sweden and Finland create joint strike brigade on border with Russia - media

Sweden and Finland have created a new strike brigade, consisting of about 4-5 thousand soldiers. It will be deployed in Finnish Lapland.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, sources told Iltalehti.

As noted, the basis of the new formation is made up of fighters from the Swedish mechanized Norrbotten Brigade, which has experience in combat operations in harsh winter conditions. It consists of five battalions and support units.

In order to speed up the brigade's combat readiness, weapons were deployed to Lapland in advance. In particular, these are Swedish Archer self-propelled howitzers that can hit targets at a distance of up to 50 km.

Thus, in the event of an armed conflict, the new brigade will receive air support - it will be covered by British Eurofighter and F-35 fighters, as well as Apache attack helicopters.

In addition, 5,000 to 7,000 Finnish troops will be permanently deployed alongside the new NATO brigade.

It is reported that together these forces are equal in number to the Russian units deployed to the north.

