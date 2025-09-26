NATO statements about downing Russian aircraft "dangerous in their consequences" – Peskov

NATO leaders’ statements about possibly shooting down Russian aircraft violating Alliance airspace are allegedly "dangerous in their consequences" and indicate "tensions" near Russia’s borders.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks, as quoted by Russian outlet Interfax, Censor.NET reported.

The Kremlin again claimed that NATO lacks solid evidence of the September 19 violation of Estonian airspace by three Russian fighter jets.

"It looks like a self-exciting mechanism — the current European environment, they themselves raise the issue, make irresponsible statements, and calls to shoot down Russian aircraft are at the very least reckless and irresponsible, and, of course, dangerous in their consequences," Peskov said.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that European diplomats privately warned Russia that NATO is prepared to shoot down Russian aircraft if airspace violations continue, following the deliberate incursion of MiG-31 fighter jets into Estonia.