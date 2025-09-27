At beginning of full-scale war, "several shots" were fired from territory of Transnistria, - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, shots were fired from unrecognized Transnistria.

The head of state said this during a briefing on Saturday, September 27, Interfax-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET informs.

Read more: Israel’s Patriot has been operating in Ukraine for month, - Zelenskyy

"If there are people in Transnistria today who are in the leadership of this territory, because no one considers Transnistria a country, it is an occupied territory of Moldova. Therefore, the people who are there today are quiet. Because they are afraid of us. And they know, because they all received signals from us at the beginning of the war. There were a couple of shots from this territory," the president said.

Zelenskyy noted that Russia is eager to influence Moldova, and influence begins with politics.

"If you have your own parties in parliament, then the next step is to have your own government. Of course, to have your own president. And then there is a military presence. In principle, this is the direction in which Russia is acting," the head of state said.

The President emphasized that it is important for both Ukraine and Europe to have a pro-European president, Maya Sandu, who is friendly and respectful to Ukraine and respects the sovereignty and real integrity of our country.

At the same time, Zelenskyy added that in the case of a pro-Russian government in Moldova, people in Transnistria, "who are quiet, can be loud," as several thousand Russian troops are based there.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel!