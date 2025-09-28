Denmark temporarily closes airspace to civilian drones

Denmark has announced a temporary ban on all civilian drone flights in the country next week.

This was reported by Sweden Herald, according to Censor.NET.

The Danish Ministry of Transport announced on Sunday that it is closing the country's airspace to civilian drones for a week, from September 29 to October 3.

The event is linked to the European Union summit in Copenhagen.

"We are currently in a difficult security situation, and we must ensure the best possible working conditions for the Ministry of Defense and the police as they are responsible for security during the EU summit. This task already requires considerable effort from our authorities, who are working around the clock to protect Danes and our guests," said Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

He thanked Germany for helping Denmark with equipment to combat drones.

The Aviation Act gives the Danish Minister of Transport the power to close all or part of the airspace if necessary for public safety or in special circumstances.

Violation of the ban may result in a fine or imprisonment for up to two years, according to the Danish Ministry of Transport.