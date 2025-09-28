Ukraine’s deep strikes into Russia have become more effective, and NATO is learning from this experience – Alliance General Keller

Drone Industry

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have enhanced their ability to strike military targets deep inside Russian territory. NATO member states are studying Ukraine’s experience.

NATO’s coordinator for support to Ukraine, German Major General Mike Keller, said this in an interview with the German news agency dpa, DW reported, according to Censor.NET.

"Ukrainians are getting better and better at precisely striking military targets deep inside Russian territory. This is a question of capabilities, and capabilities mean personnel, equipment and training," the NATO general said.

According to Keller, to further strengthen Ukraine the Alliance is expanding defence cooperation. Long-range weapons are among the projects.

The general also highlighted Ukraine’s experience in the use of drones.

"Drone technologies are the best example. Few can match Ukraine in this field. We are talking not only about the combat impact of drones but also about how the war itself has changed. And we are learning from this," he said.

He added that the core task is coordinating support for Ukraine.

"But we would be foolish not to use all the information gathered for our own development. If we cannot spare our soldiers the trials that Ukrainians have already gone through, then we, as military leaders, will have failed in our mission," Keller stressed.

