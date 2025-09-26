General Staff confirmed destruction of Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai

Defence forces struck the Afipsky oil refinery overnight. The extent of the damage and consequences are being clarified.

According to Censor.NET, this has been confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

"As part of efforts to reduce the enemy's offensive potential and complicate the supply of fuel and ammunition to the occupiers' military units, on the night of 26 September, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces, struck the facilities of the Afipsky oil refinery," the statement said.

The plant specialises in the production of petrol, diesel and aviation fuel; its annual processing capacity is about 6.25 million tonnes.

According to the General Staff, the refinery supplied the needs of the Russian occupation forces. The extent and details of the damage are currently being clarified.

"The Defence Forces will continue to take measures to undermine the offensive potential of the Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff said.

As a reminder, on the night of 26 September, UAVs hit one of the plant's technological installations, causing a fire covering an area of 30 square metres. According to local authorities, there were no casualties and the fire has already been extinguished. Operational and special services are working at the scene.

