For the second time in the last seven days, drones of the SSU 's Special Operations Centre "A" flew to Bashkortostan and hit "Gazprom Neftekhim-Salavat".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to its own sources in the Ukrainian special service.

As a reminder, this is one of Russia's largest oil refineries and petrochemical plants. It produces 150 types of products: motor petrol, diesel fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, and polyethylene.

The distance from Ukraine to the target is about 1400 kilometres.

As noted, as a result of several hits by drones of the SSU's Special Operations Centre "A", a fire broke out on the territory of the plant: a huge column of black smoke rose into the air. Local authorities say they are currently investigating the extent of the damage.

"The SSU continues to carry out targeted deepstrikes against facilities that finance the war against our country. The 'bavovna' season at Russian refineries is in full swing. The petrol station country must finally realise that the aggression against Ukraine is very costly," said an informed source in the SSU.

Earlier it was reported that the line production stations in Bryansk and Samara regions had been hit. Two aircraft had been hit at the "Kacha" military airfield in Crimea.