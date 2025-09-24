Drones attacked petrochemical complex in Bashkortostan, Russia, again, - Russian media. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Drones likely attacked the "Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat" petrochemical complex in Bashkortostan, Russia, again.

ASTRA writes about this, Censor.NET reports.

Local residents reported explosions. Smoke can be seen over the city.

It is known that on 18 September, SSU drones had already attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries and petrochemical plants.

